Anthropic founders say AI can speed life saving discoveries
Anthropic's co-founders, Daniela and Dario Amodei, believe AI can help speed up life-saving discoveries in medicine.
At their Nasdaq debut, Dario shared how losing their father to a disease that became curable two years later inspired them to build AI that could prevent others from facing the same heartbreak.
Their AI tool, Claude, is already being used by most Fortune 500 companies and even helps teachers with grading and doctors with diagnoses.
Anthropic emphasizes public good and safety
Anthropic says it is serious about building AI responsibly. As a public benefit corporation, it requires the company to weigh public good alongside commercial interests and is committed to making sure its technology is safe and responsibly developed.
Daniela also hopes tools like Claude will help people spend less time on screens and more time on things that matter.