Anthropic's co-founders, Daniela and Dario Amodei, believe AI can help speed up life-saving discoveries in medicine.

At their Nasdaq debut, Dario shared how losing their father to a disease that became curable two years later inspired them to build AI that could prevent others from facing the same heartbreak.

Their AI tool, Claude, is already being used by most Fortune 500 companies and even helps teachers with grading and doctors with diagnoses.