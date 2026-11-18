Anthropic goes public, offers up to 20% to retail investors
Anthropic, the AI startup, is going public, but this time there's no special "friends and family" share program for insiders.
Instead, up to 20% of shares are open to regular investors through platforms like Charles Schwab, Fidelity, and Robinhood.
Shares have an estimated price range of $70 to $78 each.
IPO could value Anthropic $64.35B
This IPO could put Anthropic's value at approximately $64.35 billion before underwriting discounts and expenses.
Most shares are being sold directly by the company, with a smaller chunk from existing stockholders.
The stock will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.
On top of that, Anthropic is teaming up with Microsoft and NVIDIA for a separate $26 billion private placement (those shares aren't part of the public offering).