Anthropic, an AI startup, is about to go public, and it might turn 4,250 of its employees into millionaires.

The company's aiming for a massive $1.5 trillion valuation and plans to raise up to $64.4 billion by selling shares at $70 to $78 each.

With a big boost from Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, and TSMC investing another $26 billion, total proceeds could hit $90.4 billion.