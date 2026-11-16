Anthropic IPO could create 4,250 employee millionaires and raise $90.4B
Anthropic, an AI startup, is about to go public, and it might turn 4,250 of its employees into millionaires.
The company's aiming for a massive $1.5 trillion valuation and plans to raise up to $64.4 billion by selling shares at $70 to $78 each.
With a big boost from Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, and TSMC investing another $26 billion, total proceeds could hit $90.4 billion.
Founders pledge 80% equity to charity
Anthropic will debut on Nasdaq as ANT on November 19, 2026.
Even though the company reported an $80.7 billion net loss in the first half of this year, revenue per employee is still more than $6.6 million.
The founders are pledging to donate 80% of their equity to charity and Anthropic's prospectus shows that around 934 million shares were reserved for future issuance under an employee donation-matching program, though actual payouts depend on how long employees stay and market performance.