Anthropic IPO could deliver up to $411B to Amazon, Google
Anthropic, a fast-growing AI company, is about to go public, and Amazon and Google might score up to $411 billion from their investments if the IPO hits its top estimate.
The buzz around this IPO really shows how quickly Anthropic has become a major player in AI.
Anthropic seeks $1.4T valuation, $64B IPO
Anthropic's aiming for a massive $1.4 trillion valuation and plans to raise $64 billion through the IPO.
Amazon is upping its investment from $13 billion to $33 billion, while Google is putting in up to $40 billion and providing cloud tech for Anthropic's AI projects.
Other big names like Microsoft, AMD, NVIDIA, and even Eric Schmidt are also backing the company, making it a real contender against rivals like OpenAI.