Anthropic IPO could raise 7 founders' net worth above $27B
Anthropic, the AI company started by ex-OpenAI folks, is about to go public, and it could make its seven co-founders even richer.
If their IPO hits a $2 trillion valuation, each founder's net worth could jump from more than $13 billion to more than $27 billion each, before accounting for dilution from newly issued shares.
Not bad for a company that only launched in 2021 and is already making waves across tech.
Anthropic founders retain 50.1% voting control
Even though Anthropic lost $80.7 billion on $16.3 billion in revenue during the first half of 2026, investors still value it at nearly a trillion dollars.
Each founder owns about 1.4% of the company and has pledged to donate 80% of their shares to charity.
Thanks to their unique governance setup, where they control 50.1% of the voting power as long as they retain at least 2% of the number of Class A shares they held when the company goes public, they'll keep steering both Anthropic's direction and its impact on AI and philanthropy after the IPO.