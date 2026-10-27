Anthropic IPO could raise 7 founders' net worth above $27B

Anthropic, the AI company started by ex-OpenAI folks, is about to go public, and it could make its seven co-founders even richer.

If their IPO hits a $2 trillion valuation, each founder's net worth could jump from more than $13 billion to more than $27 billion each, before accounting for dilution from newly issued shares.

Not bad for a company that only launched in 2021 and is already making waves across tech.