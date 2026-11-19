Anthropic IPO could reach $93.54 billion with 147 million shares
Anthropic, the AI company, is about to launch a massive IPO.
If underwriters pick up an extra 147 million shares at $83 each, the total offering could climb from $81.34 billion to $93.54 billion, showing just how big their ambitions are.
Anthropic private placement $26B combined $119.54B
On top of that, Anthropic has scored a $26 billion private placement from Google, NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft, and TSMC.
Combined with the IPO, the total haul could reach up to $119.54 billion if underwriters exercise the 30-day option in full, making this one of the biggest moves in tech fundraising this year.