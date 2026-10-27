Anthropic IPO could set AI valuation standards, boost Indian startups
Anthropic, a major AI company, is going public in the US with plans to list on Nasdaq as ANT.
This could set new standards for how AI companies are valued and might attract more global investment toward Indian AI startups.
But since India's AI scene is still pretty young, the immediate impact may be limited.
Experts urge stronger business models post-IPO
Experts think Anthropic's IPO will push Indian startups to focus more on strong business models and defensibility.
Krishna Mehra, AI partner at Elevation Capital, says it will raise the bar for everyone.
Natasha Malpani, founder of AI-focused venture capital fund Boundless Ventures, expects stricter ways of valuing companies, while Rishabh Katiyar, partner at InfoEdge Growth, notes that growth-stage startups may feel this shift most.
Overall, this move could speed up how quickly India adopts advanced AI technology.