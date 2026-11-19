Anthropic IPO expected at $100 raises $81.3bn valuing company $1.5tn
Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude chatbot, is making waves with its IPO expected to open at $100 a share on Thursday, a 20% jump from its initial price.
This move puts Anthropic's valuation at a massive $1.5 trillion and brings in $81.3 billion just from the IPO.
Anthropic pulls $26bn from private backers
Anthropic's IPO isn't just about big numbers: it also pulled in another $26 billion from private backers like Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and AMD.
Even after a recent operating loss, Anthropic's revenue is booming thanks to a wide range of clients, with Goldman Sachs research analysts modeling Anthropic's annual revenue to soar to roughly $685 billion by 2030.