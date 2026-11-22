Anthropic IPO falls short as Nasdaq-100 drops 10% this week
Anthropic's much-anticipated IPO didn't go as planned. Its stock ended the week less than $6 from its IPO price.
This letdown set off a wave of selling across tech stocks, dragging the Nasdaq-100 down 10% for its roughest week since early 2020.
Investors are now second-guessing whether AI is still the next big thing.
Investors question sustainability of AI demand
With talk of rising interest rates and fresh worries about AI risks, people are searching for new ways to grow their money in tech.
Recent shakeups at companies like NVIDIA and political changes have only added to the uncertainty.
Many are now questioning if AI demand can keep up, especially as costs climb and Wall Street looks for more stable bets in a fast-changing industry.