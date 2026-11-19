You can now pre-order Anthropic shares on Groww
What's the story
Ahead of Anthropic's Nasdaq listing later today, investment platform Groww has opened advance buy orders for Indian retail investors looking to back the maker of AI chatbot Claude. To place a pre-order for Anthropic shares on Groww, investors need to open the app and search for Anthropic or its ticker symbol, ANT. After visiting the stock page of Anthropic, they can select their desired number of shares and set their preferred limit price before submitting the order.
Order execution
Key features of the pre-order facility
The pre-order facility on Groww allows users to queue their buy orders before the US market opens.
Once Anthropic starts trading on Nasdaq, which is expected sometime after 8pm IST, Groww will automatically submit queued orders to the market.
However, it's important to note that placing a pre-order doesn't guarantee getting shares of Anthropic at the IPO price.
Stock details
More about Anthropic's IPO
Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, above the earlier range of $70-78.
The IPO consists of 980 million shares, including those offered by the company and existing shareholders.
The IPO price does not determine the trading price of shares. The market price can be higher or lower depending on demand and supply.
In Germany, retail broker Lang & Schwarz quoted Anthropic shares as high as $105 on Wednesday, indicating a 26% premium.