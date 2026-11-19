Anthropic IPO: How Indian investors can buy shares
What's the story
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, has raised a record-breaking $81.3 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), making it the largest issue ever. The company has priced its IPO at $83 per share, exceeding its targeted range of $70 to $78. The 980 million-share offering consists of 956.35 million shares sold directly by the company and 23.65 million offered by existing shareholders. Pricing the shares above its marketed range gives Anthropic a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion.
Record-breaking debut
Anthropic's IPO surpasses SpaceX's record
Even without accounting for its $26 billion concurrent private placement, Anthropic's $81.3 billion base IPO stands as the largest in history, surpassing SpaceX's previous record of $75 billion.
Led by Dario Amodei, the company was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers and has quickly established itself as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI).
Anthropic generates revenue through subscriptions, enterprise software contracts, and AI services sold to businesses and developers.
Investment options
How can Indian investors buy shares?
Indian retail investors cannot directly subscribe to Anthropic's IPO at the offer price as India is not part of the retail offering.
However, retail investors will be able to purchase shares once the stock begins trading on the Nasdaq later tonight following the US market open at around 8:00pm IST.
This can be done through international investing platforms that provide access to US stocks under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), allowing residents to invest abroad.