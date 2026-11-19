Even without accounting for its $26 billion concurrent private placement, Anthropic's $81.3 billion base IPO stands as the largest in history, surpassing SpaceX's previous record of $75 billion.

Led by Dario Amodei, the company was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers and has quickly established itself as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI).

Anthropic generates revenue through subscriptions, enterprise software contracts, and AI services sold to businesses and developers.