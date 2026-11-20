Anthropic IPO lifts valuation near $2T, average employee gains $44 million
Anthropic went public on November 19, and its stock price jump has turned the average employee into a multimillionaire (think $44 million each).
With the company now valued close to $2 trillion, there's real buzz about whether people will stick around or take their money and move on.
Anthropic employees can sell 10% maximum
Employees can sell up to 10% of their shares after Anthropic begins public trading, which has sparked talk of a possible wave of departures.
The company knows it needs to keep its top talent, especially with big players like OpenAI and Google competing hard.
Still, Anthropic's strong position in AI and future growth might convince many to stay for what comes next.