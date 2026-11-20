Anthropic IPO pushes San Francisco single-family median price to $2.39 million
Anthropic's massive IPO is making waves in San Francisco, with AI professionals snapping up homes using their new wealth.
The result? San Francisco's median single-family home price shot up 29% in just a year, now hitting $2.39 million.
Banks offer loans against Anthropic equity
With more than $107 billion raised, Anthropic has become one of the world's most valuable public companies, and that cash is fueling demand for upscale homes.
Banks like JPMorgan are even offering short-term unsecured recourse loans, letting employees use their equity to buy property without selling off stock.