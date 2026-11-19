Anthropic IPO raises $107.3B, claims SpaceX record, many orders unfilled
Anthropic, the AI startup focused on developing advanced AI models, just pulled off a massive IPO, raising $107.3 billion and claiming the mantle of the biggest ever first-time share sale from SpaceX.
But there was a twist: so many U.S.-based investors wanted in that more than half of institutional orders went unfilled, and lots of international investors didn't get any shares at all.
Anthropic's IPO valued $1.5T, strong demand
With about 1,200 big-money orders and huge backing from companies like NVIDIA and Google, Anthropic's IPO shows just how hot AI is right now.
Even though its final market value ($1.5 trillion) came in below SpaceX's $1.8 trillion valuation at its IPO, this marks the first time an advanced AI company has gone public on this scale, a pretty major moment for tech fans watching where AI goes next.