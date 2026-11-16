Anthropic IPO seeks $90.4 billion amid nearly sevenfold demand
Anthropic, the AI chatbot company, is making waves with its IPO: demand for shares is nearly seven times what's available.
The company aims to raise up to $90.4 billion, combining $64.4 billion from the IPO itself and another $26 billion through a private placement.
Anthropic seeks $1.3T to $1.4T valuation
Share prices will be revealed on November 18, with trading starting as ANT the next day.
Anthropic is shooting for a massive valuation between $1.3 trillion and $1.4 trillion, boosted by big investments from Alphabet and NVIDIA (each putting in about $10 billion).
Even with revenue jumping up around 1,206% in the first nine months of 2026, Anthropic faces huge infrastructure costs, showing just how expensive building advanced AI can be.