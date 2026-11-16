Share prices will be revealed on November 18, with trading starting as ANT the next day.

Anthropic is shooting for a massive valuation between $1.3 trillion and $1.4 trillion, boosted by big investments from Alphabet and NVIDIA (each putting in about $10 billion).

Even with revenue jumping up around 1,206% in the first nine months of 2026, Anthropic faces huge infrastructure costs, showing just how expensive building advanced AI can be.