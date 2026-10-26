Anthropic IPO shows 11,900 companies pay $100K+ for Claude AI
Business
Anthropic just dropped its IPO filing, and the numbers are pretty wild: over 11,900 companies are each spending at least $100,000 a year on their Claude AI tools.
Even more impressive, more than 1,900 of those customers had spent $1 million or more over the previous 12 months as of September 30.
It's clear that Claude AI isn't just popular: it's become a go-to for lots of major businesses.
Anthropic revenue per employee nearly 5x
About 250 customers went all-in, spending $10 million or more in the past year.
Anthropic also boosted its revenue per employee by nearly five times compared with before, showing they're not just growing fast: they're getting way more efficient too.