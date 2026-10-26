Anthropic IPO shows 11,900 companies pay $100K+ for Claude AI

Anthropic just dropped its IPO filing, and the numbers are pretty wild: over 11,900 companies are each spending at least $100,000 a year on their Claude AI tools.

Even more impressive, more than 1,900 of those customers had spent $1 million or more over the previous 12 months as of September 30.

It's clear that Claude AI isn't just popular: it's become a go-to for lots of major businesses.