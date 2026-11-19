Anthropic IPO valued at $1 trillion amid Amazon Google ties
Anthropic just hit the stock market with a jaw-dropping $1 trillion valuation. Backed by Amazon and Google, which both fund Anthropic and supply its tech, the IPO is being watched closely as a test of how AI gets financed.
The close ties between these giants and Anthropic have some people wondering if this model can really last.
Joey Brookhart: Anthropic needs $280 billion
With extra support from NVIDIA and Microsoft, Anthropic now has $220 billion in liquidity after its IPO and a huge private placement.
But there is a catch: Joey Brookhart, who leads the Tokenomics team at SemiAnalysis, points out it will need to pull in $280 billion in revenue over four years just to pay for all that computing power.