Anthropic is set to raise $81 billion in Nasdaq debut
Anthropic is set to debut on the Nasdaq later on Thursday, raising $81 billion by selling 980 million shares at $83 each.
This is a big deal, especially since tech stocks have been struggling lately; investors clearly still believe in AI's future.
Anthropic ties amid investor bubble concerns
Anthropic's close ties with Amazon and Google put it right in the middle of global AI investment buzz.
While the huge IPO has excited investors, there are still questions about whether this growth is sustainable or if we're seeing signs of an AI bubble.
How Anthropic performs now could shape how people view (and invest in) the whole AI industry.