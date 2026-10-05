Anthropic launches Claude Corps fellowship for US nonprofits, paying $85,000
Business
Anthropic just rolled out the Claude Corps fellowship, aiming to help US nonprofits use AI while giving early-career folks a big career boost.
Starting October 2026, 100 participants will spend a year working at nonprofits, earning $85,000 plus benefits.
If you're 18 or older with limited work experience, you can apply until July 17, 2026.
Training, no job guarantee, rolling cohorts
Fellows get AI training from Anthropic and CodePath, mentorship, tech support, and a Claude token budget for their projects.
While there's no guaranteed job after the year ends, you'll pick up valuable skills for whatever comes next.
Miss this round? No worries: applications open on a rolling basis for the next two cohorts, which begin in January 2027 and August 2027.