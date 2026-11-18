Anthropic launches IPO on Thursday seeking more than $60B
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, is jumping into its initial public offering on Thursday, aiming to raise more than $60 billion.
Even though the market has been shaky lately, Anthropic wants to ride the current wave of investor interest before things potentially cool off.
Anthropic faces $6.2B debt and scrutiny
It is not all smooth sailing: Anthropic is carrying a hefty $6.2 billion in debt and dealing with rising borrowing costs.
Plus, some politicians are pushing for tougher rules on AI companies, especially around data centers.
Despite these challenges, Anthropic hopes this IPO will help it stay ahead of rivals like OpenAI and fund its future plans.