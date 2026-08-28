Anthropic leans toward MatX partnership after $7B buyout talks
Business
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, might be teaming up with MatX, a chip startup founded by former Google engineers.
After considering a $7 billion buyout, Anthropic is now leaning toward partnership to build its own AI hardware and rely less on NVIDIA's GPUs.
MatX is seeking to raise new capital at a valuation of about $4 billion.
Anthropic commits billions for Google deals
Anthropic isn't just talking chips: it has committed billions for Google hardware and cloud deals, plus hired top talent from Google and OpenAI to push its tech further.
This custom hardware push mirrors what rivals like OpenAI are doing, all aiming for faster, more efficient AI that can keep up with growing demand.