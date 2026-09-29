Anthropic led by Dario and Daniela Amodei prepares for IPO
Business
Anthropic, the AI startup led by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, is about to hit the stock market.
Their goal? To shake up the global economy with AI: think a transformation as big as the Industrial Revolution.
Backed by Google and Amazon, Anthropic has grown fast since 2021.
Raised $65B, valuing Anthropic $965B
The company scored a massive $65 billion funding round this May, shooting its value up to $965 billion.
Along the way, it launched popular AI tools like Claude and Mythos, though it also had to settle a $1.5 billion lawsuit over how it trained its AI.
Looking ahead, Anthropic expects to pull in up to $200 billion in revenue by 2028, showing just how much of a heavyweight it's become in tech.