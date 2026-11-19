Anthropic lists on Nasdaq at $111.5, hits $2 trillion valuation
What's the story
Anthropic debuted on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT, opening at $111.50 per share. The opening print represents a 34.3% premium over its $83 IPO price, marking the largest public listing in Wall Street history and cementing the Claude maker's arrival among the world's most valuable public tech giants.
Valuation
Valuation hits $2 trillion
The opening price of $111.50 propelled Anthropic's fully diluted valuation past the $2 trillion milestone to roughly $2.01 trillion, up from nearly $1.5 trillion at its IPO price.
On a non-diluted basis, the AI lab's market capitalization reached approximately $1.46 trillion, underscoring intense institutional and retail appetite for frontier artificial intelligence equities.
IPO details
Issue raised $81.3 billion in the base deal
Thursday's listing caps a record-breaking fundraising week. Anthropic priced its 980 million-share IPO at $83, slightly above its $70-$78 target range.
The issue raised $81.3 billion in the base deal alone to top SpaceX's $75 billion record.
Including a concurrent $26 billion private placement, total proceeds reached $107.3 billion, comprising 956.35 million primary shares and 23.65 million secondary shares.