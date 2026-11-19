Anthropic lists on Nasdaq, becoming 1st major AI model IPO
Anthropic, a major player in artificial intelligence, is making history as the first big AI-model company to go public.
Its shares start trading on Nasdaq tonight at 8pm IST under the symbol ANT, with an IPO price set at $83 a share.
This move values Anthropic at around $1.5 trillion and highlights just how much buzz there is around cutting-edge AI right now.
Brokerages see Anthropic up 87%
Brokerages are pretty upbeat about Anthropic's debut: some predict shares could jump up to 87%.
Target prices range from $125 to $155, showing strong confidence in the company's future.
Anthropic's IPO has already raised $81.31 billion, and shares are even trading at a premium before hitting the market.