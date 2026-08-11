Anthropic locks $9.1B, 20-year Texas compute deal with Riot Platforms

Anthropic, the AI company behind tools like Claude, just locked in a massive 20-year deal with Riot Platforms, a Bitcoin mining company now pivoting to AI data centers.

The $9.1 billion agreement gives Anthropic access to enough computing power from Riot's Texas facility to run about 143,000 homes, pretty wild!

After the news dropped, Riot's stock shot up 25%. While Riot kept its client's name quiet at first, sources confirmed it is definitely Anthropic.