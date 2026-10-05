Anthropic may market IPO week of Nov 9, targets $1.8-$2T

Despite losing nearly $42 billion last year (up from an about $8.3 billion loss in 2024), Anthropic's revenue shot up from $386 million to $4.6 billion in just one year.

Their IPO filing does not shy away from tough topics either: it openly warns about the "catastrophic or existential risks" that advanced AI could pose, including models that might resist shutdown or behave unpredictably after launch.

Anthropic says these concerns are front and center as they move ahead with their public debut.