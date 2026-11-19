Viram Shah, founder of Vested, said Anthropic is likely to attract considerable interest from Indian investors because it offers exposure to a different part of the AI ecosystem.

Until now, much of the public-market opportunity has centered on chipmakers, cloud infrastructure and companies enabling AI development, and INDmoney is letting users preorder shares.

But so many people want in that GIFT City's banking system is getting overwhelmed: fund transfers that should take hours are taking up to three days.

Financial platforms are urging investors to move funds early if they don't want to miss out.