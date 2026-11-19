Anthropic Nasdaq debut boosts Indian retail interest in US stocks
Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company, is about to go public on the US stock market, and Indian retail investors are jumping in.
Thanks to platforms like Groww, Upstox, and Zerodha now offering US stocks, some players are seeing nearly three times the interest during the past week compared to regular trading days ahead of its Nasdaq debut on November 19.
GIFT City banking system overwhelmed
Viram Shah, founder of Vested, said Anthropic is likely to attract considerable interest from Indian investors because it offers exposure to a different part of the AI ecosystem.
Until now, much of the public-market opportunity has centered on chipmakers, cloud infrastructure and companies enabling AI development, and INDmoney is letting users preorder shares.
But so many people want in that GIFT City's banking system is getting overwhelmed: fund transfers that should take hours are taking up to three days.
Financial platforms are urging investors to move funds early if they don't want to miss out.