Anthropic Nasdaq debut sparks arrests over AI and pension risks
Anthropic's big IPO debut at Nasdaq in Times Square didn't go as planned: Protesters showed up, voicing worries about the company's AI tech and deregulations railroaded by the Trump administration.
Things got tense enough that NYPD arrested at least four people.
The main concern? Groups like Stop Funding Billionaires say letting AI companies tap into public pensions and 401(k)s puts regular folks' money at risk, while pre-IPO investors and insiders will be able to cash out, while working people's retirement money in slower moving index funds will be left exposed to losses.
Activists demand pause on 'reckless' AI
Protesters also called out Anthropic for selling AI tools used in surveillance and military operations, linking them to civilian harm abroad.
Activists want a pause on what they call "reckless" AI development and warn against bailing out Big Tech if an "AI bubble" bursts.
So while Anthropic celebrated a milestone, their IPO sparked some real debate about where this tech is headed: Who might pay the price.