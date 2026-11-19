Anthropic's big IPO debut at Nasdaq in Times Square didn't go as planned: Protesters showed up, voicing worries about the company's AI tech and deregulations railroaded by the Trump administration.

Things got tense enough that NYPD arrested at least four people.

The main concern? Groups like Stop Funding Billionaires say letting AI companies tap into public pensions and 401(k)s puts regular folks' money at risk, while pre-IPO investors and insiders will be able to cash out, while working people's retirement money in slower moving index funds will be left exposed to losses.