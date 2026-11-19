Anthropic Nasdaq IPO raises over $100 billion, valued $1.5 trillion
Anthropic, an AI company, just pulled off the biggest IPO ever, raising more than $100 billion as it landed on the Nasdaq.
This historic move now puts Anthropic's value at a massive $1.5 trillion and cements its status as a major force in tech.
Anthropic $83 IPO, $26B private deals
Shares sold for $83 each, beating expectations and bringing in more cash than planned.
The company says this money will help them grow and build out their AI projects even faster.
Plus, they are teaming up with giants like Google and Microsoft to raise another $26 billion through private deals, so expect to hear a lot more about Anthropic soon.