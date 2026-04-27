Anthropic opened a Bengaluru office in early 2026 while hiring engineers Business Apr 27, 2026

Anthropic, a major player in AI, opened a Bengaluru office in early 2026, showing just how important India is for its growth.

Even though CEO Dario Amodei thinks AI will soon handle many routine coding tasks, the company is still hiring engineers right now.

It's clear it sees real value in human skills alongside the rise of smarter tech.