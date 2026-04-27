Anthropic opened a Bengaluru office in early 2026 while hiring engineers
Business
Anthropic, a major player in AI, opened a Bengaluru office in early 2026, showing just how important India is for its growth.
Even though CEO Dario Amodei thinks AI will soon handle many routine coding tasks, the company is still hiring engineers right now.
It's clear it sees real value in human skills alongside the rise of smarter tech.
Applied AI roles shape Anthropic hiring
Anthropic's India hiring centers on roles like applied AI architect and engineer, jobs that help bring AI into areas like education, healthcare, and business software.
The company wants to tap into India's huge developer community and believes that while engineering jobs will change with more AI around, people won't be replaced. They'll just work differently.