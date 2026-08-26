Anthropic pegs over $30 trillion TAM ahead of IPO
Business
Anthropic, the Claude chatbot maker, is aiming for a massive over $30 trillion total addressable market (TAM) as it gears up for its IPO.
That is even bigger than SpaceX's estimate and highlights just how ambitious Anthropic is about making its mark in the AI world.
Anthropic targets $190B-$200B revenue by 2028
TAM is basically the biggest possible revenue if you owned the entire market. Anthropic says its AI models can do so much, the full scope of work that could be completed with AI models, that it is betting on this sky-high figure.
It hopes this bold projection will back up its plans to invest heavily and hit $190 billion to $200 billion in revenue by 2028, which could really boost its IPO value.