Anthropic pledges $40 million to influence Congress AI regulations
Business
Anthropic, a major player in AI, is putting $40 million toward influencing how Congress writes new AI regulations.
They say they are pushing for more oversight and transparency, like donating $20 million to a political action committee this July, but some wonder if these moves are about safety or just protecting their own turf.
Lawmakers warn rules could favor Anthropic
All this spending has lawmakers worried that Anthropic is trying to edge out smaller rivals.
The company dropped $2 million on lobbying in just three months, much more than before.
Now, as Congress debates new rules, there is real concern that these changes could end up helping big companies like Anthropic while making it tougher for startups to compete.