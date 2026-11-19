Anthropic pops 27% on Nasdaq debut as AI stocks slide
Anthropic, the pure-play artificial intelligence company, made a splash on the Nasdaq with shares jumping 27% above its IPO price.
While that was exciting news for tech fans, the rest of the market didn't follow: AI stocks and major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both slipped more than 1% during midday trading.
Seagate, Coherent rally as AMD plunges
Some companies bucked the trend: Seagate Technology rose more than 6% and Western Digital stock popped 5.8%, riding on hopes for more AI-driven demand as Anthropic's IPO aimed to breathe new life into the AI trade.
Meanwhile, Coherent soared nearly 11% thanks to a big buyback plan and solid data center demand.
On the flip side, AMD dropped more than 9% after Hunterbrook Capital revealed a short position tied to concerns about its China connections.