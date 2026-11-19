Anthropic pre IPO before Nasdaq debut amid $2.9B Bitcoin outflows
AI startup Anthropic is ahead of its Nasdaq debut, and it's already shaking up the market.
Investors have pulled nearly $2.9 billion from spot Bitcoin ETFs this month, a huge jump from October's $500 million.
Meanwhile, Anthropic shares are trading above $100 on Hyperliquid, way higher than the IPO price of $83.
Hyperliquid futures signal strong AI demand
The buzz around Anthropic shows investors are moving their money from crypto into AI.
Hyperliquid's pre-IPO futures (which usually get it right) point to strong demand for AI stocks.
With crypto markets stuck in a bear phase and talk of US interest rates going up soon, it looks like AI is stealing the spotlight for now.