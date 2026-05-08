Anthropic prepares summer fundraising that could value it near $1tn

Revenue projected to top $45B

Anthropic's revenue is on track to top $45 billion soon, a massive leap from just $9 billion at the end of 2025.

Its last valuation was $380 billion in February, but this new round could push it near $900 billion before even raising fresh funds.

To handle soaring costs and keep growing fast, Anthropic has teamed up with tech giants like Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), SpaceX, and Broadcom.

Investors are watching closely as an initial public offering might be around the corner later this year.