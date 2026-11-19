Anthropic raises $107.3B, biggest AI IPO, banks collect record $550 million
Anthropic just pulled off the biggest-ever IPO for an AI company, raising a massive $107.3 billion.
Wall Street banks walked away with a record $550 million in fees, more than they made from SpaceX's IPO.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the charge, using a fee setup similar to SpaceX but not paying fees for the so-called over-allotment, also known as a greenshoe.
Blockbuster IPO wave pushes Goldman Sachs
20 banks got a slice of this huge deal.
While big IPOs usually mean lower percentage fees, the sheer size of Anthropic's offering meant total earnings were still sky-high.
This wave of blockbuster IPOs has helped push Goldman Sachs to the top spot for advisory revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30.