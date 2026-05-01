Anthropic raises $65B, valued $965B, overtakes OpenAI via Claude chatbot
Business
Anthropic, just raised a jaw-dropping $65 billion, bumping its value up to $965 billion, now even bigger than OpenAI.
Most of this hype comes from their Claude chatbot, which has been gaining serious traction lately.
Anthropic expands AI research and infrastructure
With all this new cash, Anthropic is set to ramp up AI research and expand global partnerships.
They have teamed up with heavy hitters like Amazon, Google, Broadcom, and SpaceX to boost their tech infrastructure, making sure they can handle the growing demand for smarter AI tools.