Anthropic readies IPO after Labor Day amid AI investor excitement
Business
Anthropic, one of the buzziest names in AI right now, is gearing up to go public.
The company plans to release its IPO details just after Labor Day 2026 and could hit the stock market by late September or early October.
This move follows a wave of investor excitement around AI startups.
Anthropic may let shareholders cash out
Unlike recent tech IPOs, Anthropic might let current shareholders cash out some shares during the listing, something SpaceX and Cerebras didn't do.
They're also considering longer lockup periods than usual to keep things steady post-IPO.
With at least $130 billion raised, Anthropic's debut is shaping up to be pretty unique in the tech world.