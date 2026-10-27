Anthropic readies record IPO as 1st US pure AI firm
Anthropic, one of the hottest names in artificial intelligence, is about to launch a record-breaking IPO, potentially raising more money than any tech company before and even challenging Berkshire Hathaway's market value.
This move makes Anthropic the first major US company focused solely on AI to go public, marking a huge milestone for both Wall Street and the AI world.
Anthropic $16.3B H1 revenue, investors cautious
Anthropic expects $16.3 billion in revenue for just the first half of 2026, a massive jump from last year, but it's also reporting huge losses (almost $42 billion in 2025 and nearly $81 billion in the first two quarters of this year).
Even with talk of a nearly $2 trillion valuation, investors are still cautious thanks to the borrowing binge underpinning it.
How Anthropic's stock performs could shape how people see and invest in AI startups for years to come.