Anthropic reportedly eyes $2 trillion IPO while Dario Amodei warns

Anthropic stands out from rivals like OpenAI and Google by being a public-benefit corporation focused on long-term social good.

When hiring, it asks candidates how committed they are to AI safety, even if it means abandoning its AI ambitions for safety reasons and that decision caused its stock to fall to zero.

As competition for AI talent heats up, base salaries for staff software engineering roles currently range from $320,000 to $405,000, and Anthropic has more than 500 open roles across the company as it gears up for their big IPO.