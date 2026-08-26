Anthropic reportedly eyes $2 trillion IPO while Dario Amodei warns
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is reportedly preparing for a potential $2 trillion IPO: bigger than SpaceX's record listing.
If it happens, hundreds of Anthropic's 2,500 employees could become millionaires.
Still, CEO Dario Amodei is concerned that this kind of wealth might pull focus away from its core mission: making sure AI stays safe for everyone.
Anthropic asks about AI safety
Anthropic stands out from rivals like OpenAI and Google by being a public-benefit corporation focused on long-term social good.
When hiring, it asks candidates how committed they are to AI safety, even if it means abandoning its AI ambitions for safety reasons and that decision caused its stock to fall to zero.
As competition for AI talent heats up, base salaries for staff software engineering roles currently range from $320,000 to $405,000, and Anthropic has more than 500 open roles across the company as it gears up for their big IPO.