Anthropic reportedly plans IPO valuing company over $2 trillion
AI startup Anthropic, just five years old, is reportedly planning to go public at a valuation of more than $2 trillion.
The company believes its AI could change the world even more than the internet did.
But it's not all smooth sailing: Last year brought a huge $42 billion loss and $518 billion in cloud, computing, and infrastructure obligations in coming years.
Still, their revenue skyrocketed to nearly $4.6 billion in 2025, showing people are eager for what they're building.
Anthropic depends on 2 clients
Anthropic gets major support from Amazon and Google, which helps it stand out against rivals like OpenAI.
However, almost 25% of its revenue depends on just two clients (a bit risky if things change fast).
As both Anthropic and OpenAI head toward their IPOs, they're set to shape the next era of AI while everyone's watching how this tech will impact our lives.