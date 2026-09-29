Anthropic reportedly plans IPO valuing company over $2 trillion

AI startup Anthropic, just five years old, is reportedly planning to go public at a valuation of more than $2 trillion.

The company believes its AI could change the world even more than the internet did.

But it's not all smooth sailing: Last year brought a huge $42 billion loss and $518 billion in cloud, computing, and infrastructure obligations in coming years.

Still, their revenue skyrocketed to nearly $4.6 billion in 2025, showing people are eager for what they're building.