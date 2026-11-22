Why Anthropic's IPO was a headache for Wall Street bankers
What's the story
Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) has sparked a debate among Wall Street bankers and lawyers. The tech company's unconventional approach to its IPO process has been compared to SpaceX's earlier this year. Both companies have left some financial industry insiders feeling frustrated with the complexities of their respective offerings. In June, SpaceX's IPO earned banks half a billion dollars in fees but drew complaints over the company's tight control over the process and confidentiality concerns.
Process hurdles
Bankers earned over $500M in fees
Anthropic's IPO, internally dubbed "Project Lantern," surpassed SpaceX on Thursday.
However, it wasn't without its own set of challenges.
Bankers earned over $500M in fees from the offering process, but several people familiar with the matter have pointed out issues such as a compressed timeline and last-minute changes.
There were also delays in sharing financial projections and rushed document approvals.
Information control
Unusual restrictions imposed on underwriters
Anthropic imposed unusual restrictions on its 22 IPO underwriters, limiting the number of bankers working on the deal to four.
The company wanted these senior staff members to be from their firms.
This restriction was likely introduced out of fear that information would leak, as Reuters had reported many details from a draft IPO filing weeks before it was made public.
Market influence
New power dynamic between tech companies and Wall Street
The complaints about the IPO process highlight a new power dynamic between tech companies and Wall Street.
Companies like SpaceX, Anthropic, and possibly OpenAI in the future, are gaining immense power as AI's transformative potential fuels demand for their shares.
Jay Ritter, a University of Florida professor emeritus who researches IPOs, said these companies have market power to tell underwriters that it's not going to be business as usual.
Negotiation tactics
SpaceX and Anthropic negotiated zero spread on greenshoe option
Ritter also revealed that both SpaceX and Anthropic negotiated with underwriters to pay nothing on additional shares sold through the greenshoe option.
He said, "I don't think most companies are going to be able to demand zero spread on overallotment shares."
This tactic further emphasizes the new power dynamic between tech companies and Wall Street in the IPO process.
Cautionary measures
Extreme caution marked Anthropic's IPO process
The underlying current in Anthropic's IPO process was a sense of extreme caution.
The company asked some senior officers at banks working on its IPO to sign legal documents restricting core members of the transaction team from working with rival companies for six months after going public.
Such broad exclusivity is rare in an IPO and was probably introduced to prevent information leaks.
Information leak control
Use of NetRoadshow platform added to bankers' frustrations
Anthropic also used a platform called NetRoadshow to share information with most of the banks underwriting the deal.
The platform logs access details and watermarks documents with individual bankers' names.
However, some bankers found this complicated their work, as it didn't allow them to save copies of documents, further highlighting the company's extreme caution during its IPO process.