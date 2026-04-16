Anthropic's Irina Ghose says Indian companies now use AI practically
AI isn't just a buzzword for Indian companies anymore; it's actually being put to work.
Irina Ghose, Anthropic's managing director, India at Anthropic, shared at a recent hackathon that large public sector players to SMEs are now using AI to solve real-life problems like last-mile challenges.
The shift from pilot projects to practical solutions is picking up speed across industries.
Anthropic announces Project Glasswing AI tests
Anthropic has announced Project Glasswing, bringing together 40 to 50 organizations to safely test out new AI tools, especially in areas like cybersecurity, before they go public.
The project lines up with government priorities in education and healthcare, aiming for solutions "from India, for India."
Ghose encouraged developers to tackle tough challenges responsibly, reminding everyone that as AI evolves quickly, making sure it's used wisely really matters.