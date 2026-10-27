Anthropic says in SEC filing TSMC disruption could harm business
Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude family of AI models, just told investors that its business could take a major hit if anything happens to TSMC, the Taiwanese company where the majority of the world's most advanced chip manufacturing capacity is concentrated, primarily at TSMC.
In its latest Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Anthropic pointed out that TSMC is vulnerable to things like political tensions between China and Taiwan, natural disasters, or infrastructure problems.
Anthropic calls for chips outside Taiwan
Advanced chips are essential for training sophisticated models and running them at scale, and right now, there aren't enough factories outside Taiwan to keep up if something goes wrong.
Anthropic says the industry needs more chip-making capacity in other places so future tech doesn't get stuck waiting on a single supplier.