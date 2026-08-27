Anthropic secures $45B nScale deal to tap Vera Rubin chips
Anthropic just locked in a massive $45 billion deal with Nscale to power up its AI over the next six years.
The company will tap into Nscale's West Virginia data center, running on NVIDIA's new Vera Rubin chips, a big step as Anthropic gears up for its IPO and aims to level up its AI tools.
Anthropic adds 460MW and SpaceX agreement
This deal gives Anthropic access to 460 megawatts of computing power, which is crucial for growing its coding tool Claude Code to meet demand growth it expects for products like the AI coding tool Claude Code.
Alongside this, Anthropic is investing heavily, including a monthly agreement with SpaceX for compute capacity that includes both of SpaceX's AI training data center clusters, Colossus and Colossus II, as it chases ambitious growth targets and tries to stay ahead in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence.