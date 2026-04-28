Anthropic seeks events lead for conferences paying up to $400,000

Anthropic requires cover letter and essay

The role is all about showing off Anthropic's AI tools in live demos and chatting with academics and policymakers about what the company stands for.

Even big names like Marc Andreessen are paying attention, saying real human connection matters more than ever in AI.

If you're interested, you'll need a cover letter plus a short essay on why you want the gig, no pressure!

This job pays more than similar roles at Anthropic because of its high profile as part of the company's recent growth (fueled by major backing from Amazon and Alphabet).