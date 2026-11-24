Anthropic shares fall below $83 after brief $2 trillion valuation
Anthropic, the AI startup, made headlines with a blockbuster IPO last week. Shares opened at $111.50 and the company briefly hit a $2 trillion valuation.
But things cooled off fast: shares dropped below their $83 IPO price on Tuesday as tech stocks took a hit and worries about rising interest rates shook up the market.
Anthropic raised record $93.5B, joins MSCI
Even with the dip, Anthropic's IPO raised a record-setting $93.5 billion, beating out SpaceX's previous best.
There's still hope for a rebound: by November 30, Anthropic will join MSCI's global indexes, which could mean passive funds might scoop up as much as 30% of the shares offered by year-end.