Anthropic shares jump from $83 to over $100, enriching founders
Anthropic, the AI startup founded by ex-OpenAI employees, just pulled off a record-breaking IPO: its shares soared from $83 to more than $100 on opening day.
The move further increased the wealth of all seven co-founders, who had already become billionaires after a $3.5 billion funding round less than two years earlier.
CEO Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei each own about 1.3% of the company, and thanks to a special share setup, they keep majority control as long as the founders collectively hold on to at least 2% of the Class A shares they owned when the company went public.
Anthropic founders to donate 80% equity
Anthropic has grown fast since launching in 2021, was valued at $461 million during its Series A funding round, and now making headlines for its philanthropic plans: the founders say they will donate 80% of their equity to charity (though it is not legally binding).
For now, IPO rules mean they cannot cash out right away, a sign of how tech wealth is changing these days.