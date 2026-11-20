Anthropic, the AI startup founded by ex-OpenAI employees, just pulled off a record-breaking IPO: its shares soared from $83 to more than $100 on opening day.

The move further increased the wealth of all seven co-founders, who had already become billionaires after a $3.5 billion funding round less than two years earlier.

CEO Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei each own about 1.3% of the company, and thanks to a special share setup, they keep majority control as long as the founders collectively hold on to at least 2% of the Class A shares they owned when the company went public.