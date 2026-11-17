Anthropic to IPO on Nasdaq November 19, likely above $78
Anthropic, the AI startup behind the Claude models, is set to launch its IPO on Nasdaq on November 19, likely to price its IPO above the current range of $70 to $78 per share.
This move comes as investors are growing increasingly skeptical of AI stocks.
Anthropic posts $33.24B revenue $104B loss
Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic had a huge year: its revenue soared to $33.24 billion in just nine months thanks to its popular coding tool, Claude Code.
But even with all that growth, the company posted a hefty net loss of $104 billion during the same period, most of that due to the change in fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities.