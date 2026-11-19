Anthropic to open Nasdaq around $110 in $2 trillion IPO
Anthropic, the San Francisco-based company, is set to open the Nasdaq Thursday at around $110 in a jaw-dropping $2 trillion IPO, the biggest in history.
Shares are set to open Thursday at around $110, and the company's founders celebrated by Dario Amodei ringing the opening bell alongside his cofounders and members of the company's board of directors.
The stock trades under ANT, and this launch even beat SpaceX's previous record.
Anthropic posts $80.7B 6-month loss
Despite all the hype, Anthropic reported an $80.7 billion loss in just six months of 2026.
Investors are watching closely as SEC filings highlight ethical concerns about its AI tech.
CEO Dario Amodei says it's time for third-party safety checks in AI labs to keep things in check for everyone's sake.