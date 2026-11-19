Anthropic, the San Francisco-based company, is set to open the Nasdaq Thursday at around $110 in a jaw-dropping $2 trillion IPO, the biggest in history.

Shares are set to open Thursday at around $110, and the company's founders celebrated by Dario Amodei ringing the opening bell alongside his cofounders and members of the company's board of directors.

The stock trades under ANT, and this launch even beat SpaceX's previous record.